FanDuel Ohio promo code unlocks $200 bet bonus Tuesday night

Sports betting is a go in the Buckeye State and this FanDuel Ohio promo code offer is one of the best ways to get started. New bettors can take advantage of this offer to guarantee an early win. Here’s a closer look at the details behind this lucrative offer.

This FanDuel Ohio promo code offer will give bettors the chance to bet $5 on any game. This will automatically convert to a $200 bonus regardless of the outcome of the original wager.

The NBA and college basketball are the two biggest draws for bettors tonight. There are three intriguing NBA games on tap and a handful of top 25 teams playing in college basketball. In other words, there should be something for everyone.

With that said, the game doesn’t really matter when it comes to this FanDuel Ohio promo. Simply placing the bet will be enough to trigger this offer.

New players can activate this FanDuel Ohio promo code offer to win a guaranteed $200 bonus. Click here to start the registration process.

FanDuel Ohio Promo Code Turns $5 Into $200

There is no need to worry too much about what game you bet on. Again, anyone who submits a $5 bet will guarantee themselves $200 in bet credits regardless of the outcome of the original wager.

Remember, this is an exclusive offer for first-time depositors on FanDuel Ohio. This type of promo is here to commemorate the official launch of Ohio sports betting. We recommend taking advantage of this offer while it’s still on the table.

Players who claim these $200 in bet credits will be able to test drive FanDuel Ohio with house money. Place these bet credits on the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, NHL, soccer, tennis, golf, MMA, boxing, and more.

Activating This FanDuel Ohio Promo Code Offer

Signing up and activating this FanDuel Ohio promo is the easy part. In fact, players won’t even need to manually enter a promo code to trigger this offer. Signing up through any of the links above or below will be enough to claim this 40-1 instant payout. Follow the steps below to register:

Click here to activate this promo and create a new account.

to activate this promo and create a new account. Make a cash deposit of $10 or more to qualify for this bonus.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to any compatible mobile device.

Place a $5 wager on any NBA or college basketball game

How to Bet on the NBA, CBB Tonight

Remember, this promo is applicable to any game in any sport. With that said, we expect to see a ton of interest in the NBA and college basketball right now. As the calendar turns to the new year, the basketball season is going to start heating up.

FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the best places to bet on hoops. They have competitive odds and a comprehensive list of player props on all the games. Check out the promotions for the best offers throughout the week.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.