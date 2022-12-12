FanDuel promo code for MNF unlocks $1K backed bet for Patriots-Cardinals

Week 14 of the NFL season concludes tonight with the Monday Night Football game, and the FanDuel promo code offer provides a bankroll building opportunity with a $1,000 insured bet. Players in Maryland will be able to lock down a separate welcome offer that supplies a $200 instant bonus (click this link to grab it).

When you click this link, you will lock in the FanDuel promo code instantly. After you complete the sign-up process, you will receive $1K of first bet insurance. In other words, if you lose your initial wager, you get another chance with a refund in betting credit.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $125!

GUARANTEED! BET NOW

The Patriots have scratched and clawed their way into playoff contention with a 6-6 record. Tonight, they will be in Arizona to take on the disappointing Cardinals. With this promotion, you can make a strong stand if you have an opinion. Your bet will be fully insured, so you get the money back in free bets if you come up short.

Click this link to trigger the FanDuel promo code that will generate $1,000 in first bet insurance.

FanDuel promo code offer rundown

Let’s run through the important details. Above all, this is an introductory offer, so it is reserved for first-time users only. Secondly, the NFL game tonight is going to attract the vast majority of betting action. This is why we have been focusing on this particular matchup, but there are other possibilities. Under the terms of the promotion, you can place the insured bet on any sporting event.

In addition, all of the pre-live markets are included, so you can consider multiple different approaches. With regard to the increment, you don’t have to make a four-figure wager to participate. You can bet any amount, and you will get a refund if you lose up to the $1,000 maximum. If you get the bonus, you have seven days to use the complimentary wagers before they expire.

This offer is available in the Arizona sports betting market along with Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Louisiana. In addition, players in Maryland can click here to receive a $200 payout for a $5 bet, regardless of the outcome.

Grab the FanDuel promo code offer

First, click this link or any of the others we are providing on this page to activate the code automatically.

Then, follow the instructions when you reach the landing page. You provide your name, date of birth, and other essential info, and your location is verified for legal reasons.

Thirdly, if you are using your computer to sign up at the online sportsbook, take a moment to download the mobile app.

Then, ask yourself how much you are going to bet with the insurance and make the necessary deposit. This is easy to do, because all of the standard methods are available.

After that, place a wager on any sport, in any market. If you win, the cash is yours. In the event of a loss, you get a refund in free bets.

No-sweat same game NBA parlay

You will be able to take advantage of the standard user promotions after you snag this one. For instance, there is a no-sweat same game NBA TNT Tuesday offer. You get a refund in free bets if you lose a same game parlay with at least 3 legs.

Click here to apply the FanDuel promo code that will hammer down $1,000 of first bet insurance.