FanDuel UFC promo code: Bet $5 on UFC 288, get $150 bonus

The Ultimate Fighting Championship heads to the Tri-State area this weekend, so lock in our FanDuel UFC promo code links to claim a no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $150” welcome offer for UFC 288.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGN UP OFFER BET $5, GET $150

BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER

New customers who activate our FanDuel UFC promo code links during registration will score FanDuel’s “Bet $5, Get $150” new-user promotion. Any eligible user who signs up and bets just $5 on UFC 288 will earn an automatic $150 in bonus bets, even if their qualifying wager settles as a loss.

The Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, hosts UFC 288, a 12-fight event headlined by Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo. Sterling, 33, is the current UFC Bantamweight Champion after claiming the title in March 2021. He’ll fight the 36-year-old Cejudo, a former Bantamweight and Flyweight Champion returning to the Octagon after retiring in March 2020. With FanDuel, a $5+ wager on Sterling-Cejudo or another must-see fight returns $150 in bonus bets, regardless of how tonight shakes down.

Secure a no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $150” FanDuel UFC promo code offer when you create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account here.

FanDuel UFC Promo Code: Claim 30-to-1 Payout on $5 UFC 288 Bet

It truly doesn’t get any easier than FanDuel’s “Bet $5, Get $150” welcome offer. With the help of our promo links and a measly $5+ stake on any UFC 288 fight, any new customer will score $150 in bonus bets after a win or loss. That’s the equivalent of a 30-to-1 payout after wagering just $5, without counting a potential victory and subsequent cash winnings.

There are many fight-specific props for UFC 288. For instance, bettors can apply the $5+ wager on Cejudo (-116) or Sterling (-102) to win and get the $150 bonus bet payout either way. However, a more lucrative option could be $5 on Cejudo by KO/TKO at +380 odds. Not only would winning trigger a more significant cash reward, but a loss still returns bonus bets and a fantastic jumping-off point for your FanDuel tenure.

Enabling ‘Bet $5, Get $150’ FanDuel UFC Promo Code Offer

FanDuel’s “Bet $5, Get $150” promo is a must-have for all sports fans, especially UFC supporters. Take a moment to review the instructions below to ensure your first wager on FanDuel Sportsbook comes with an automatic $150 in bonus bets:

Click here to trigger our FanDuel UFC promo code links. Using our registration links activates the code on your behalf.

Enter your name, email address, and other vital account information.

Deposit cash (min. $10) using one of FanDuel’s accepted funding methods.

Place a cash wager worth at least $5 on UFC 288.

Receive $150 in bonus bets shortly after your qualifying wager settles.

Additional UFC 288 Fights

While the focus is on Sterling vs. Cejudo, UFC 288 has 12 total fights hitting the Octagon at the Prudential Center in Newark. Five showdowns are on the main card, including a welterweight battle between Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns, the fourth- and fifth-ranked fighters in the UFC welterweight rankings. The odds for Muhammad-Burns are similar to Sterling-Cejudo, with Burns (-126) listed as a slight favorite over Muhammad (+108) in Saturday’s penultimate fight.

The other intriguing main card showdowns include Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain and Movsar Evloev vs. Diego Lopes, both in the featherweight division. Finally, Jessica Andrade will fight Yan Xiaonan in a women’s strawweight fight.

Click here to claim a “Bet $5, Get $150” FanDuel UFC promo code offer and turn any $5+ bet on UFC 288 into an automatic $150 in bonus bets.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGN UP OFFER BET $5, GET $150

BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.