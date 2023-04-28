Giants use 2nd round pick to bring in center John Michael Schmitz

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Giants used their second-round pick to select center John Michael Schmitz from the University of Minnesota.

The Giants had been in need of a center following the departures of Jon Feliciano and Nick Gates in free agency. Schmitz had been named a first-team Associated Press All-American and all-conference player this past season, in which he appeared in 12 games for the Golden Gophers.

Schmitz has been described as an excellent run blocker and there had been a growing feeling heading into Friday night that the Giants could opt to go for the offensive lineman. He’s also been known to have “lateral quickness for reach blocks in outside zone,” according to his NFL.com prospect page.

It had been noted that one of Schmitz’s weaknesses was his range was good but not great.

