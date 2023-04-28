Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Giants

Giants use 2nd round pick to bring in center John Michael Schmitz

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By
comments
Posted on
Giants
As viewed from the top of the Tower at the National WWI Museum and Memorial, the Draft Stage at Union Station is seen before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.
AP Photo/Charlie Riede

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Giants used their second-round pick to select center John Michael Schmitz from the University of Minnesota. 

The Giants had been in need of a center following the departures of Jon Feliciano and Nick Gates in free agency. Schmitz had been named a first-team Associated Press All-American and all-conference player this past season, in which he appeared in 12 games for the Golden Gophers.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK

SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER!

CLAIM NOW
21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.$1,000
FIRST BET OFFER!CLAIM OFFER

Schmitz has been described as an excellent run blocker and there had been a growing feeling heading into Friday night that the Giants could opt to go for the offensive lineman. He’s also been known to have “lateral quickness for reach blocks in outside zone,” according to his NFL.com prospect page

It had been noted that one of Schmitz’s weaknesses was his range was good but not great. 

For more Giants coverage, visit amNY Sports

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK

SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER!

CLAIM NOW
21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.$1,000
FIRST BET OFFER!CLAIM OFFER

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC