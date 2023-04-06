Jets Draft Review: Tracking Top-30 visits from interested prospects

The 2023 NFL Draft is weeks away and the New York Jets have remained busy with both trying to improve the roster in free agency, while also doing their fair share of research on the top prospects.

As is the case during this time of year, several prospects have met with Gang Green as part of their top 30 visits. There, the team can meet with a player one-on-one, see how the prospect would fit in their system, and even get the inside track on who might be available when they pick.

New York has already met with quite a few prospects so let’s go over each of them here.

Daiyan Henley – LB, Washington St.

The first known prospect to meet with New York for a top 30 visit. Henley has good speed and is tracking to be a starter at the NFL level should he develop like people expect him to. He doesn’t have the instincts that make him beat out a player like Jack Campbell on Draft day, but his overall play speed and hunger for contact could make for an interesting day-three selection.

DeWayne McBride – RB, UAB

New York has an interesting need at running back with Breece Hall expected to be ready for Week One, but not training camp. McBride has the potential to be a solid back and has the physical attributes needed to succeed at the position. Ball security and a lack of receiving targets will have him slip in this draft. An interesting potential pickup for the Jets in the later rounds.

B.J. Ojulari – DE, LSU

An interesting prospect with plenty of upside – Ojulari has an NFL pedigree thanks to his brother being with the Giants. He’s a good pass rusher and has intangibles for days but might need a year or two to fully develop into a top-form player. A late first, early second-round pick might be where he ends up.

John Michael Schmitz – C, Minnesota

Michael Schmitz is the best center prospect in the draft this season and for good reason. He’s excellent on both the run and pass and has the tape to prove he can handle bigger defensive tackles. He will certainly be available at 13 for the Jets, but it would probably make more sense for the team to trade down if they believe they can grab him in the 20s range.

Chandler Zavala – G, NC State

Another potential late-round add that the Jets could be interested in. Zavala had a good career with the Wolfpack giving up just half a sack in 2022 and being named a first-team ALL-ACC selection. The loss of Nate Herbig means the team needs added depth along the interior of the offensive line and Zavala could very well be that player.

Brodic Martin – NT, Western Kentucky

An absolute space eater, Martin has the size and quickness to be able to be a true run-stuffer in the NFL today. With most interior linemen getting shorter but quicker, it’s not hard to see Martin’s skillset being used to great effect.

Broderick Jones – LT, Georgia

Depending on who you ask, Jones might be the most complete tackle in this draft. Similarly, when the franchise drafted Mekhi Becton, the Jets could have the opportunity with the 13th overall selection to solidify their two tackles for the long-term. Jones is probably the odds-on favorite to land with Gang Green.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for further updates.

