Mike White injury: Jets QB suffers rib injury in loss to Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Jets quarterback Mike White took a beating on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills and had to leave the game because of it.

The New York QB left the Jets’ 20-12 loss with 4:45 to go in the third quarter after taking a brutal hit from Matt Milano that sent him to the ground. White was down on the field for an extended period of time while the Jets’ training staff looked at him.

He eventually was able to walk off the field, but quickly made his way to the team locker room. The Jets announced after the third quarter that White had suffered a rib injury and was questionable to return, but willed his way back out onto the field at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Following the loss, Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh reported, White was sent to a local hospital for precautionary reasons.

It had been the second vicious hit that a Bills player had laid on White in the game and he had briefly left the game in the second quarter after Ed Oliver took him down.

Joe Flacco entered the game in each instance and fumbled the ball on the play after White’s second time having to leave the game. White completed 27 of 43 pass attempts for 268 yards on the day.

