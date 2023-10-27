Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Heading into the team’s Week 8 contest against their cross-town rivals, the New York Jets received a major boost to their defense.

New York announced Friday morning that cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed have cleared concussion protocol and will play in Sunday’s contest against the New York Giants. Both Gardner and Reed missed the team’s 20-14 win over Philadelphia two weeks ago. Reed himself has missed two games with his concussion.

Gardner and Reed’s replacements were tremendous in relief two weeks ago by holding one of the highest-scoring offenses in football to 14 points and forcing four turnovers. Against a Giants team that is ranked second to last in touchdown passes thrown, the Jets having their two All-Pro talents back will be a welcome addition to the back end. Both are graded out by Pro Football Focus at an “elite” level.

Additional Injury Updates

Friday did not bring only good news for the Jets on the injury front. Second-round rookie Joe Tippmann has been declared OUT for Sunday due to a quad injury he suffered early in the Jets win two weeks ago. While head coach Robert Saleh called the Wisconsin product a “fast healer,” it wasn’t enough to make him active for Week 8.

Irv Charles, the team’s special teams gunner who has caught fire recently, is also expected to be DOUBTFUL for Sunday. Wide receiver Randall Cobb and slot cornerback Michael Carter II are both expected to be limited in Friday’s practice as well.

Tippmann and Carter’s injury are important for the Jets this week. The Giants love to bring pressure from the interior and Wes Schweitzer will not have to be thrown into a starting role. He certainly has the experience, but Tippmann was playing at a high level – losing him is a major blow this week.

If Carter cannot go, the Jets should be pleased to know they have several options in the slot, but again, this is another spot where the Giants offense can attack. Whether it’s with Wan’Dale Robinson, Sterling Shepard, or any other big-time receiver, the G-Men have the talent at hand to make things interesting on Sunday.

