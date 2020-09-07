Jets to carry 5 quarterbacks to start 2020 NFL season

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

If strength in numbers was any indication of success, the New York Jets would have the best passing game in the NFL.

Reports indicate that Gang Green will be carrying five quarterbacks on their roster this season with three on the 53-man roster and an additional two on the practice squad.

It’s an awful lot of bodies to have when considering the Jets’ starting job isn’t necessarily up for grabs.

Sam Darnold, entering his third NFL season, firmly has the starting job in his clutches and will continue to do so as the perceived franchise quarterback of the future.

His direct backup for a majority of the season will likely be former Baltimore Raven and Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco, who signed with the Jets during the offseason after an unsuccessful stint with the Denver Broncos. However, his recovery from neck surgery will keep him out for the first two weeks, meaning rookie fourth-round pick James Morgan out of Florida International could be the Jets’ No. 2 at the start of the 2020 season.

David Fales, who appeared in two games with the Jets last season, and Mike White, were signed to the practice squad after their release on Saturday.

Part of the decision, however, may have been fueled by the looming threat of COVID-19, which has affected teams even while quarantined within their training-camp bubbles.

Head coach Adam Gase alluded to it during training camp as a way to keep his squad prepared.

“You don’t want to be lulled to sleep: How many (COVID-19) positives have there been around the league?” Gase said (h/t ESPN). “You want to be smart because you’re not really sure where this is going to go. We’re going to start traveling to road games, staying in a hotel, coming back. This is another step we’re going to have to take, which we haven’t done yet. There’s some unknown here.”

Week 1 is just days away as the Jets open their season in Buffalo on Sunday afternoon against the Bills.