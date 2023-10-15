Jets vs. Eagles Week 6 Inactive List: Defensive stars fill up injury spots

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is tackled by New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

EAST RUTHERFORD — Week 6 of the NFL season is underway, and the New York Jets will try to pull off a major upset in front of the home crowd.

Gang Green is a heavy underdog to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Neither team is fully healthy heading into Sunday’s matchup, even though their health limits can certainly be argued. The Jets lost right tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker for the season along with Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and have a few starters on the defensive side missing today’s game. While the Eagles are also missing some key defensive starters, they don’t have any long-term issues they have to deal with.

New York certainly can use a win before their Week 7 bye week. Can they pull off an upset today?

Without further ado, today’s inactive list:

New York Jets

CB – Sauce Gardner

CB – D.J. Reed

CB – Brandin Echols

WR – Jason Brownlee

RB – Israel Abanikanda

LB – Zaire Barnes

DL – Michael Clemons

Notes:

Sauce Gardner was a late addition to the injury report on Friday night with an illness and by Saturday, his illness turned into a concussion. He joins D.J. Reed who is out for the second straight week with a concussion on the sideline. Both players are expected to be back following the bye week next week.

Echols, New York’s top backup, is also out for Sunday due to a hamstring injury. New York has just three active corners for their Week 6 contest against Philadelphia – Craig James, Bryce Hall, and Michael Carter II.

In the continuous circle of defensive line movement, the Jets have made Michael Clemons inactive. This means both Will McDonald and Carl Lawson will get action against the Eagles’ vaunted offensive line.

Philadelphia Eagles

CB – Darius Slay

DT – Jalen Carter

QB – Tanner McKee

S – Sydney Brown

RB – Rashaad Penny

DL – Marlon Tuipulotu

TE – Albert Okwuegbunam

Notes:

Darius Slay is Philadelphia’s top corner and suffered a knee injury in last week’s win over Los Angeles. In his place, the Eagles are expected to start former undrafted cornerback Josh Jobe or Eli Ricks.

Jalen Carter was a quick addition to the injury report with a sprained ankle. While both he and Slay are out for this week, both expect to be on the field for next Sunday’s marquee matchup against Miami.

Syndey Brown, after recovering from a rash of injuries over the last two weeks, is now a healthy scratch for the team this week. Philadelphia’s secondary, like New York’s, is very banged up.

