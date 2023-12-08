Jets Week 14 Injury Status: Wes Schweitzer out, “feel good” about Breece Hall

New York Jets running back Breece Hall is tackled by Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

As if the New York Jets haven’t gone through enough changes along their offensive line, Week 14 will see another key adjustment.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced that guard Wes Schweitzer will not play in Sunday’s contest against the Houston Texans with a calf injury. Undrafted rookie Jason Brownlee (calf) will also not play either.

For Schweitzer, the veteran guard had made it back to the starting lineup after missing four games with the same calf injury in last week’s 13-8 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Now, the Jets will have to move on to their ninth different game with at least one change along the group this season. As of Week 14, the Jets have used 13 different offensive linemen this year due to a rash of injuries at almost every position.

Despite the injury concerns along the offensive line, Gang Green did get good news at other positions with players that were deemed questionable for Sunday earlier in the week.

Saleh announced that the team felt good about running back Breece Hall playing this week despite missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to an ankle injury. Defensive end John Franklin-Myers also missed the first two practice days of the week but was limited on Friday.

Both JFM and Hall have been listed as QUESTIONABLE for Sunday’s contest by the organization.

Four-round rookie tackle Carter Warren also suffered a hip injury in practice Friday and is also QUESTIONABLE for Sunday’s game. With Schweitzer out, the injury to Warren will do no favors for a Jets offense that is among the worst in the NFL in most statistical categories.

The full injury report on Friday can be found here.

For more New York Jets news, turn to AMNY.com