Kadarius Toney dealing with new hamstring injury before week 5 contest

When Kadarius Toney was drafted by the Giants in the first round last season, New York hoped they could have a legitimate wide receiver to help its minimal pass attack.

Through a year and a half though, the only impact Toney has had on the Giants is through the injury report.

According to multiple reports, the Giants receiver will be out again on Sunday when the team plays the Green Bay Packers in London due to a hamstring injury. This isn’t the same hamstring issue that has plagued the former Florida standout.

Toney has reportedly hurt his other hamstring, “which is why he did not make the trip to London and is out Sunday vs. the Packers” per Adam Schefter. Toney played in just the first two games of the season to start for the Giants but played below 40% of the offensive snaps.

On the season, Toney has caught just two passes, and hasn’t recorded a yard receiving but has two additional carries for 23 yards. The first-team ALL-SEC had been dealing with a hamstring injury for the majority of the offseason and preseason for the Giants which accounted for his lack of visibility in practice and games. In total, it’s been three separate hamstring injuries over the last five months.

Through two seasons it has been difficult to see Toney as a consistent contributor for the Giants. Sunday will be the 11th game that Toney has missed in the two seasons he’s participated in the NFL. He has only played in 12 NFL games.

Toney responded to the latest news early Friday morning saying “If you really knew me, you’ll know how much it really hurt me not bein’ out dere. I just let the goofies have it, say whatever, I know the real” in a tweet.

The Giants’ first-round pick is just the latest in a long line of injuries that have plagued New York’s passing attack. Wan’Dale Robinson has missed every game since the season opener with a knee injury. Kenny Golladay has been a no-show when he is healthy but is now expected to be out with a knee injury on his own, and Richie James is questionable for Sunday with an ankle injury.

With James the only player expected to go on Sunday, the Giants have just Darius Slayton, and David Sills V currently on the active roster at receiver. It also doesn’t help that quarterback Daniel Jones is nursing his ankle injury as well.

The Giants are set to take on the Green Bay Packers in London Sunday with kickoff set to begin at 9:30.

