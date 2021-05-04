Quantcast
Mets ace Jacob deGrom scratched from Tuesday start vs. Cardinals with right-side tightness

Jacob deGrom Mets
Mets ace Jacob deGrom was scratched from his Tuesday start against the Cardinals.
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Shortly before his start against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night, Jacob deGrom was scratched by the New York Mets due to tightness in his right side. 

The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner began feeling discomfort in the area a few days ago, prompting the Mets to use reliever Miguel Castro as an opener on Tuesday night out an abundance of caution. 

He was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Tuesday afternoon before the Mets decided on making a roster move, according to manager Luis Rojas. 

Rojas also suggested that Jordan Yamamoto — who was supposed to start Opening Day for the Mets’ triple-A affiliate in Syracuse — would be called upon to provide support if needed. 

The injury throws an unexpected wrench in deGrom’s exceptional start to the 2021 season. The 32-year-old righty posted a 0.51 ERA while striking out an MLB-record-tying 59 batters. 

 

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno joined amNewYork Metro as sports editor in January of 2020 after two years at the same position with Metro New York. He covers all eight major professional sports teams in the Big Apple, most notably the Mets and Islanders. His previous stops include Bleacher Report while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

