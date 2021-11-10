Mets GM rumors: Adam Cromie the front-runner

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

It finally appears as though there is a concrete name to throw into the New York Mets’ front-office saga.

Multiple reports have revealed that former Washington Nationals executive Adam Cromie has emerged as a front-runner for the Mets’ general manager job.

Cromie worked with Washington for seven seasons, elevating to assistant general manager in 2014 before leaving baseball altogether in 2017.

He has since joined Jones Day — a law firm in Pittsburgh where he specializes in mergers, acquisitions, corporate governance, and general corporate matters, according to his LinkedIn page (h/t New York Post).

The 38-year-old has been described as an executive who can blend the proverbial old-school approach of baseball management along with the new-school thinking of analytics.

Cromie’s name emerged shortly after Mets team president Sandy Alderson spoke with the media on Tuesday to provide clarity on the team’s front-office plan this winter.

After whiffing on their top president of baseball operations targets for a second-straight offseason, the Mets will pivot to just hiring a general manager this winter. Only then will they hire a manager.

Alderson revealed that he won’t hold negotiations during Major League Baseball’s GM Meetings in California, which ends on Thursday. He did mention, though, that there could be developments by the end of the week, meaning in the next 24-to-48 hours.

“I’m very pleased with where we’re going. The baseball operations department has been built out over the last year significantly,” Alderson said on Tuesday. “The same has been true on the business side… What we have to do is that reality becomes perception as well. That’s a matter of putting your head down and moving forward which I think is what we’re all committed to doing.”