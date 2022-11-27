Nets’ T.J. Warren eying December 2 return against Raptors

T.J. Warren finally has a target date for when he will make his Nets debut this season.
The low-risk, high-reward offseason addition will finally step onto the court in a Nets uniform on Friday, Dec. 2 when Brooklyn hosts the Toronto Raptors, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Warren had been working his way back from surgery after suffering consecutive stress fractures in his left foot.
Whenever Warren steps back out onto the floor, it will mark the first time he’s played since Dec. 29, 2020.
The Nets had said last month that Warren would be reassessed in November and last week in Philadelphia head coach Jacque Vaughn indicated that Warren had been going through more than just workouts with coaches. It wasn’t clear at the time if he was doing any 5-on-5 work.
“We’re beyond coaches,” Vaughn said. “He is playing against other players, which is a step in the right direction. No setbacks, so overall T.J.’s been getting a good body of work in.”
Warren himself had indicated that he was progressing well last month during an appearance at a charity event in Brooklyn.
“I’m just excited to get back out there,” he said. “It’s been so long. So definitely exciting to do what I love to do. And I just can’t wait. I could just feel that itch.”
Warren is a talented player that had been lighting it up with Indiana in the bubble, but injuries derailed that success going forward. He has been limited to just four games over the past two seasons, which included missing all of the 2021-22 campaign.
He will give the Nets a boost on offense when he does play. During his breakout season, he averaged 19.8 points per game and shot 40.3% from three-point range.
Giving the Nets another offensive weapon off the bench would certainly be a positive for a team that can take all the help it can get.