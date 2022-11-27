Nets’ T.J. Warren eying December 2 return against Raptors

T.J. Warren finally has a target date for when he will make his Nets debut this season.

The low-risk, high-reward offseason addition will finally step onto the court in a Nets uniform on Friday, Dec. 2 when Brooklyn hosts the Toronto Raptors, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Warren had been working his way back from surgery after suffering consecutive stress fractures in his left foot.

Whenever Warren steps back out onto the floor, it will mark the first time he’s played since Dec. 29, 2020.

The Nets had said last month that Warren would be reassessed in November and last week in Philadelphia head coach Jacque Vaughn indicated that Warren had been going through more than just workouts with coaches. It wasn’t clear at the time if he was doing any 5-on-5 work.

“We’re beyond coaches,” Vaughn said. “He is playing against other players, which is a step in the right direction. No setbacks, so overall T.J.’s been getting a good body of work in.”

Warren himself had indicated that he was progressing well last month during an appearance at a charity event in Brooklyn.

“I’m just excited to get back out there,” he said. “It’s been so long. So definitely exciting to do what I love to do. And I just can’t wait. I could just feel that itch.”