Patrick Kane-less Rangers “knock out” visiting Lightning by 6-3 final

When the Rangers and Lightning get together, it doesn’t matter what is at stake – the resulting game is going to be full of fireworks.

Wednesday night was no exception.

The two teams combined for three fights, nine goals and two injuries as the New York Rangers out-dueled the rival Lightning by a 6-3 final.

New York was without their most recently acquired forward Patrick Kane due to a lower-body injury. In his place though, the Blueshirts overwhelmed the visiting Lightning in impressive fashion in the first period. Chris Kreider, Kaapo Kakko, and Tyler Motte all tallied goals to jump the Rangers out to a 3-0 advantage. For Kreider, his goal moved him into fifth place on the all-time franchise record for goals in his career.

Tampa Bay would eventually battle back late in the first after an Alex Killorn deflection found its way past Igor Shesterkin for the Lightning’s first of the contest.

New York and Tampa traded goals early in the second period with goals coming from Hagel and Motte. For Motte it was his third career multi-goal game and first since 2021.

From there though, all hell broke lose. Three separate fights broke out between players of both teams. The most vicious, perhaps, came when Hagel was apparaentely stuffed on a breakaway by Shesterkin but was speared into the back of the net by Killorn. Ryan Lindgren, making his return to the Rangers lineup for just the second time since his upper-body injury, took offense and started an on-ice brawl between the two teams.

In the end, Hagel’s shot was reversed to a goal and the Rangers held a slim 4-3 lead going into the final period.

From there the Rangers defense would stand tall and the offense would dominate. Kreider and Panarin would score to put the game away for anothr victory for New York on home ice.

The win moved the Rangers to 46-21-11 and supplanted in third place in the Metro division. They’ll be back on the ice tomorrow in St. Louis to take on the Blues.

Game Notes

Kane’s lower-body injury is not considered serious according to the Blueshirt’s coaching staff. Gallant touted before Wednesday’s game that the recently acquired forward that he would be playing if the Playoffs began this week.

While Jacob Trouba exited the game early after taking a hit early in the first period, the team captain was honored with the second annual Rod Gilbert “Mr. Ranger” award given to the player who “best honors Rod’s legacy by exemplifying leadership qualities both on and off the ice, and making a significant humanitarian contribution to his community.” For more on the award, click here.

Multiple fights broke out Wednesday night outside of Lindgren’s. Vincent Trocheck and Perry went off early in the second with one, while Braden Schneider laid a big hit on Nicholas Paul that sent him into a fight with Ross Colton.

For more New York Rangers news, turn to AMNY.com