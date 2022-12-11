Robert Saleh’s bold prediction for Jets: ‘We’re gonna see (Bills) again’

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Despite the disappointing loss to the Bills on Sunday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh was shy about sharing his belief that his team will make the playoffs.

The AFC East showdown at Highmark Stadium was the Jets’ only scheduled trip to Western New York this season and the final time the two teams would meet, but Saleh didn’t think it would be. In fact, the Jets coach seemed to go out on a limb when talking with reporters after Sunday’s loss.

“I love our guys,” Saleh said. “They fight their tails off, but I think I speak for everyone in that we missed an (opportunity). we’re gonna see these guys again.”

When pressed on why he felt that way, the Jets coach responded simply, “I just think we are.” Saleh also added that he felt that he had a good football team around him and one that can make the playoffs.

As of publishing, the Jets remained in the final playoff spot in the AFC, but that could change depending on what happens in Monday night’s game between the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots. New York making the postseason is far from a sure thing and their upcoming schedule only adds to the challenge.

Saleh’s prediction is even bolder due to the fact that as it stands, the Jets would need to win in the first round before they would even have a shot at Buffalo again. The Bills currently occupy first in the conference and would get an automatic bye in the playoffs.

“Nothing’s guaranteed, obviously, I just got so much faith in the locker room,” Saleh said. “So much faith in the coaching staff, so much faith in everybody that’s involved day to day. I know we’ve got four big-time opponents coming up and we got to focus on Detroit. They’re playing pretty damn good football, but I just got faith in our group.”

Saleh was coy when it came to his recollection of what he told the players and if he shared his confidence in a playoff berth with them. Inside the Jets locker room, many of the players agreed with Saleh’s belief that they were a playoff team, but knew that it would be a tough road ahead.

The Lions have been on a tear of late with wins in five of their last six games and their only loss coming to the Bills in Week 12. The Jets have also been trending in the wrong direction for the past two weeks now with two straight losses and having fallen in three of their last four.

“These past two weeks, yeah we lost, but like the team has faltered in both of these games,” Zonovan Knight said. “No matter if things were going good or bad. It shows how good and young this team is. We have four games to still make something happen. Coach Saleh and the players in this locker room believe we can pull it off. So just a matter of making it happen.”