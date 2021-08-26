Temperature of Mets manager Luis Rojas’ hot seat rising

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Luis Rojas’ stock as New York Mets manager is trending in the same direction as his team during a nightmare August that has effectively ended hopes of contending during the 2021 season.

Prior to Thursday’s series finale against the San Francisco Giants, the Mets have lost 10 of their last 12 — all against the Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers — while winning just six games this month. They’ve plummeted from first place in the NL East on Aug. 1 to third while facing a seven-game deficit.

Naturally, the conversation has shifted from Rojas once garnering some consideration for National League Manager of the Year to now speculating if he’ll see the end of the year with the team.

He didn’t help his case on Wednesday night when he pulled Taijuan Walker in the seventh inning after just 74 pitches having allowed just his second hit of the night in a game in which the Mets were leading 2-1.

Within three pitches, the Mets were losing as normally-dependable reliever Aaron Loup gave up his second hit in 13 outings when Brandon Crawford spanked a two-RBI double, relegating the Mets to a 3-2 loss.

A beliguered and disgruntled Citi Field rained down “Fire Rojas” chants as the Mets were essentially booed off the field following another night in which they seemingly found yet another way to lose.

“The fans are always shouting for the guys, different things. You always hear it,” Rojas said of the chants directed towards him. “But there’s no reaction. They can say whatever. This is baseball. We have a very passionate fan base, and they’re going to do those things. … I have nothing to say about it.”

Ultimately, the fans’ opinion of the manager doesn’t make the call, but a roster that has failed to meet expectations — whether the blame is on the players or the coaching staff — coupled with questionable decision-making from the manager will only continue to heap further uncertainty upon Rojas’ future as manager of the Mets.