UFC 293 betting promos: Best sportsbook offers for Adesanya-Strickland

Israel Adesanya is defending his middleweight belt once again and these UFC 293 betting promos are the best way to get in on the action. Let’s take a closer look at the best promos available for Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland and the rest of the fights tonight.

New players can start off with bonus bets and other innovative offers with these UFC 293 betting promos. It’s tough to win on MMA betting, but these promos can tilt the odds in favor of new bettors.

UFC 293 Betting Promos: Redeem the Top Sportsbook Offers

Israel Adesanya is one of the top stars in the UFC, but that doesn’t matter once he steps into the octagon. Adesanya is the fifth-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world. Meanwhile, Strickland is ranked fifth in the middleweight division. It’s not surprising to see Strickland as the significant underdog in this matchup. But again, we don’t see upsets coming until it’s too late. These UFC betting promos are the key to taking the uncertainty out of betting on tonight’s fights.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Score $200 Instant Bonus on UFC 293

DraftKings Sportsbook is stepping up with one of the easiest ways to win on UFC 293. New players who bet $5 on UFC 293 will win $200 in bonus bets instantly. There is no need to sweat out that first bet when eight $25 bonus bets are guaranteed. In fact, bettors will receive this bonus before the fighters even step into the octagon. That means bettors can use these bonuses on other UFC 293 fights, NFL Week 1, college football, or any other available market in the app.

Click here to get started with DraftKings Sportsbook and bet $5 to win $200 instantly.

Bet $5 on UFC 293, Win Twice With FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook is home to a dual-threat offer for bettors. First things first, create a new account and download the app. This offer is only available in the app. Place a $5 wager on any UFC 293 market. This will lock in $200 in guaranteed bonuses. In addition to this sportsbook bonus, new members will receive a coupon code for $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Look for an email with this discount code. From there, sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube or YouTube TV with the discounted price.

Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook to win $200 in bonuses and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Click here and download the app to get started.

Caesars Sportsbook Activates Bet $50, Get $250 Promo

Bet $50 on Caesars Sportsbook to win $250 in bonuses guaranteed. This offer might seem like it’s too good to be true, but it delivers in a big way. Create an account through the appropriate links on this page. After being redirected to a sign-up landing page, input promo code AMNY2GET for this 5-1 payout. New bettors can also take advantage of daily odds boosts for UFC 293 as well.

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY2GET for a $250 guaranteed bonus.

BetMGM Sportsbook Offers $1,500 UFC 293 Bet

BetMGM Sportsbook is raising the bar for bettors ahead of Adesanya-Strickland tonight. Sign up with this offer to claim this $1,500 offer. New players can place a real money wager on any fighter at UFC 293 tonight. Winning that first bet and taking home straight cash is ideal, but bettors will have a safety net in place. Players who lose on that first bet will get a dollar-for-dollar match in bonuses for up to $1,500.

BetMGM Sportsbook is offering new players a $1,500 first bet for UFC 293. Click this link to sign up now.

Bet365 Sportsbook: Bet $1 on UFC 293 to Win $200

Bet365 Sportsbook is offering one of the best promos in terms of odds. New users can lock in a guaranteed payout of $200 by placing a $1 wager on any UFC 293 market. Win or lose, bettors will win $200 in bonuses when the original fight ends. This offer is only available to first-time depositors in select states: New Jersey, Ohio, Colorado, Virginia, and Iowa. This is one of the best offers out there for MMA bettors.

Click here to bet $1 on UFC 293 and win $200 with bet365 Sportsbook.

PointsBet Sportsbook: Bet $50, Get $150 at Fanatics

PointsBet Sportsbook is one of the most creative sportsbooks out there for bettors. There are a variety of ways to bet on UFC 293 tonight, but new players can start with $150 at Fanatics to by official gear.

Click this link to sign up with PointsBet Sportsbook and get this Fanatics offer.

