drink it. If the mimosa is the king of brunch beverages (just go with us here ...), the bloody mary is the queen. Sunday, all hail the queen. The annual Bloody Mary Festival, in Brooklyn, is serving the adult beverage every which way, as interpreted by more than a dozen mixologists. Sip the traditional, or varieties topped with seafood and chicken drumsticks, then balance the booze with the bagel bar and offerings from a number of food vendors. "Seeing the attendees hop from table to table, tasting the bloody marys the city has to offer, is like watching children in a candy shop," fest organizer Yunna Weiss says. Children with valid IDs, of course, and ones who care that the proceeds go to a cause: environmentally minded nonprofit GrowNYC.

book it. Industry City is joining you night owls and staying open late on Friday nights. Its recently launched "Friday Nights" series means that you don't have to scamper home right after dinner at Japan Village or the Burger Joint Bar. Or, you can have that meal a bit later, with some restaurants -- including in the varied food court -- extending their hours. Not only that, but many of them are offering deals for the weekly event. Your belly now full, head into the complex, alive with plenty of free options -- stand-up comedy, movie screenings, Zumba classes, live music. April 5, a burlesque show takes over one of the courtyards. Not free but perhaps freeing is a night spent skating at Dreamland Roller Disco.

rave it. Here's the tea on Brooklyn's newest gay club, 3 Dollar Bill: It's celebrating its grand opening with a little help from some seriously big names, like rapper Lil' Kim, activist Panti Bliss and "RuPaul's Drag Race" winner Sasha Velour. It all goes down this weekend at the venue that brands itself as the borough's only queer-owned and -operated nightclub. The spot, right off the L train, breaks into the Williamsburg scene as one of the few LGBTQ nightclubs in the city in general. "Of course there are bars," the booker explains, "but we're the only queer-owned, fully functioning club in Brooklyn." The closest queer-friendly venues to 3 Dollar Bill are Metropolitan on Lorimer Street and The Rosemont on Montrose Avenue -- both bars. The 625-capacity venue that previously housed The Wick hosts weekly cabaret shows, DJ nights and drag performances.

mean it. There's a new girl at school and she's already climbed her way up the social ladder and over to the Plastics' lunch table. The "Mean Girls" Broadway musical has a new member -- actress Krystina Alabado, in the role of Gretchen Wieners. Her family didn't invent Toaster Strudel, but she still makes a pretty fetch addition to the cast. She made her Broadway debut in 2010's "American Idiot" and most recently appeared in Off-Broadway's "This Ain't No Disco." Playing Gretchen is "one of those balancing acts where you don't want to mimic somebody, but you also don't want to not give the credit that is due," she says. And that credit is due not only to creator Tina Fey, but also actresses Lacey Chabert (film) and Ashley Park (stage). The production plays an open run at the August Wilson Theatre, so consider nabbing tickets to one of the five performances set for this weekend.