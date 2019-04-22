The city plans to expand its dockless bike share pilot to all of Staten Island beginning this summer, amNewYork has learned.

JUMP — which is operated by Uber — and Lime together have 400 bikes distributed around the borough’s northern shore, but it doesn’t appear that the city has picked either just yet for its expansion. The Department of Transportation on Monday issued a request for applications from companies looking to be part of a borough-wide bike share network.

“Based on this experience and feedback received from vendors and general public that participated in the pilots, [DOT] now wishes to evaluate this Project at the network level, in a careful and controlled fashion …” reads the request.

The island's dockless pilot launched last June, peppering the borough with a mix of traditional bikes as well as pedal-assist e-bikes, as part of several small pilots around the city. A borough-wide expansion appears to have been in the works for some time, as Polly Trottenberg, the city’s DOT commissioner, said at a City Council hearing in March that she saw “tremendous potential” in the idea.

“In last year’s pilot, we learned that Staten Islanders love bike share, and we often found that their rides sometimes drifted outside of the North Shore boundaries we set last summer,” said Trottenberg in a statement. “So now that riders have voted with their feet, we want to have the entire island to be available to them."

Staten Island commuters logged 61,000 trips on JUMP and Lime bikes since last summer, according to DOT.

The city plans to roll out an all-island network in “tranches" beginning this July, according to the request. According to the request, the city prefers to have multiple companies operating as part of a complete Island network, with the city setting the permissible number of companies and bikes for operation. The request leaves open the option for companies offering either regular bikes or pedal-assist e-bikes.

Bike share operators Lime and Uber did not immediately respond for a request for comment.