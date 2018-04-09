Kennedy Airport isn’t as clogged as it used to be.

The Airports Council International released its annual report of the busiest airports Monday, and for the first time in three years, JFK didn’t make the top 20. About 59.4 million passengers used the airport in 2017, ranking it 22nd worldwide.

Atlanta-Hartsfield-Jackson scored the top honors with over 103 million passengers last year, followed by Beijing and Dubai’s airports, which had nearly 184 million passengers combined that year, according to the trade council.

Despite the lower ranking JFK saw a 0.49 percent increase in total passengers between 2016 and 2017, the ACI report said.

When it comes to the number of international passengers, however, JFK did land the 19th spot — the same ranking it had last year. There were about 32 million international travelers who used the NYC airport in 2017, a 2.1 percent jump from the previous year, according to the report.

In last year’s report, JFK came in 16th place for the busiest airport with total of 59.1 million passengers. In 2016, it was ranked 15th with nearly 57 million passengers.

ACI said Asian airports saw the greatest increase in travelers in the last year.

“Delhi (DEL) jumped from 22nd to 16th solidifying its status as one of the fastest growing airports in the world for passenger traffic,” the trade council said. “ Guangzhou (CAN), in China, grew by 10.3 percent making it the second fastest growing airport among the top 20.”