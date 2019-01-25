LATEST PAPER
Train hits person at Jamaica Center-Parsons Archer in Queens, MTA says

A person was struck by a train at Jamaica Center-Parsons Archer on Friday, the MTA said. Photo Credit: Craig Ruttle

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865
A person was struck by a train in Queens on Friday, the MTA said.

The incident happened around noon at the Jamaica Center-Parsons Archer station, per the authority.

The condition of the victim was not immediately known.

Customers can expect delays on the E and F lines, the MTA said.

Check back for more on this developing story.

