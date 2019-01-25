Transit Train hits person at Jamaica Center-Parsons Archer in Queens, MTA says Customers can expect delays on the E and F lines, the MTA said. A person was struck by a train at Jamaica Center-Parsons Archer on Friday, the MTA said. Photo Credit: Craig Ruttle By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Updated January 25, 2019 12:26 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A person was struck by a train in Queens on Friday, the MTA said. The incident happened around noon at the Jamaica Center-Parsons Archer station, per the authority. The condition of the victim was not immediately known. Customers can expect delays on the E and F lines, the MTA said. Check back for more on this developing story. By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.