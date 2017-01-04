Open up your umbrella and break out your boots: Snow is set to come to the city late Thursday night, with most of the stuff predicted to fall between 4 and 10 a.m. Friday, smack in the middle of the morning commute.

The snow — as much as 2 inches — “looks like it will stick around” through the weekend “because the temperatures will be so low,” said Carlie Buccola, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

While Thursday’s temps will range around the mid-30s, wind gusts of 15 to 20 miles per hour will make it feel as if it’s in the 20s.

Winds should calm down by Friday, when temps will vary from 23 degrees at night to a high of 35 during the day, and stay down on Saturday, when the mercury will flow from 19 to 30 degrees.

Sunday is expected to be a chilly 17 to 27 degrees, Buccola said.

We may be due for some make-up precipitation: Central Park logged only 3.2 inches of snow this December (the average is 4.8 inches) said Buccola. The 30-year average for NYC snowfall in January is 7 inches, said Buccola.