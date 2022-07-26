Big Apple Buzz | Zendaya and Tom Holland paint the town, ‘Bennifer’ honeymoon in Paris and more

Zendaya and Tom Holland made a rare appearance together as they stepped out in Manhattan on July 21, according to multiple outlets.

The couple, who confirmed their relationship after years of speculation, were spotted having lunch with Tom’s younger brother Harry Holland. Zendaya, who stars on Euphoria, carried two take out bags, as well as a glass of freshly squeezed juice.

Tom is in New York City filming The Crowded Room for Apple TV+……….

Bronx native Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are the King and Queen of Paris sightseers. The newlyweds are honeymooning in the City of Lights.

On July 23, they dressed to the nines to have dinner at Plenitude restaurant, followed by dessert at a Berthillon ice cream shop on the Ile Saint-Louis, according to People. The dinner and desserts ended a busy day for the Afflecks.

The film stars reportedly had lunch with their children and then the group took a private two-hour yacht tour of the river Seine, followed by a visit to the Musee’ Picasso-Paris collection. This collection is the only one in the world to present both Picasso’s complete painted, sculpted, engraved and illustrated oeuvre and a precise record – through sketches, studies, drafts, notebooks, and more, according to the museum’s website. …

Newly separated Emily Ratajkowski stunned in a white bra and jeans as she and a gal pal hit the NYC streets for a girls night out on July 24, following her separation from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, reports the Daily Mail.

As Big Apple Buzz was one of the first outlets to report, Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard’s separation, a source told People, “They split recently. It was Em’s decision. She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom.”…….

The Chris Rock/Kevin Hart Comedy Show at Madison Square Garden on July 23 was the place to be in the Big Apple.

First, after protestors for and against Dave Chappelle shut his shows down at the Varsity Theater in Minneapolis on July 21, the comedian headed to NYC and surprised the crowd by performing onstage with Rock and Hart.

Then, Hart invited his good friend Michael Rubin to come to MSG to see the show to ring in his 50th birthday. The Fanatics billionaire took his girlfriend, Camille Fishel, and buddies Alan Tisch and Zero Bond partner Will Makris, along with him, reports Page Six.

Following the stand-up show, the group headed to Catch Steak for a birthday dinner with a group of 20, including rapper Meek Mill. The crew reportedly ended the evening at Rubin’s rooftop in downtown Manhattan……..

The Tony-nominated musical comedy Mr. Saturday Night starring Tony and Emmy Award winner Billy Crystal, will play through its announced on-sale date and will conclude its Broadway run on Sept. 4.

“Bringing Mr. Saturday Night to the Broadway stage and experiencing the laughter and tears this show generates has truly been one of the high points of my career,” said Crystal. “It has been a joyous experience to make my musical comedy debut at the age of 74, and I thank everyone involved.”

Following the Broadway run of Mr. Saturday Night, Billy Crystal will begin pre-production on the Apple TV + series, “Before,” which he will star in and co-executive produce…….

We Hear

“Insecure” actress, producer and director Issa Rae lead a keynote discussion at the American Express Business Class Live event for small businesses in the Big Apple on July 20……

Former Real Housewives of New York cast member Kelly Killoren Bensimon celebrated the 22nd birthday of her daughter Teddy Bensimon at Osteria Morini in SoHo on July 16. Her daughter Sea Bensimon was also in attendance……

Sightings

“Orange Is The New Black” star Laverne Cox at the Broadway opening night of “The Kite Runner” on July 21……..

Christopher Meloni on the set of “Law & Order: Organized Crime” in Brooklyn on July 20…….