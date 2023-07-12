Nordstrom launches new anniversary sale for the summer

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Nordstrom’s NYC Flagship is celebrating the brand’s anniversary with sales throughout the summer.

From July 17 through Aug. 7, Nordstrom shoppers can explore sales on a number of high-end brands across women’s, men’s, children, beauty, and home.

“Our annual Anniversary Sale is one of our favorite times of the year and an event our customers look forward to,” said Jamie Nordstrom, Chief Stores Officer at Nordstrom Inc. “With savings on new merchandise from the world’s best brands, we’re offering our customers something truly special that only Nordstrom can provide. Our team is ready to welcome customers into our stores and help them feel good and look their best.”

This year, more than 60 new brands are joining in the sale, including Dyson, Creed, Le Creuset, Birkenstock, Larroudé, Cotopaxi, Our Place, Parachute, Apparis, Liverpool, Rains, Allbirds, Tommy Bahama, Lunya, Mansur Gavriel, Loeffler Randall, Simon Miller, Soia & Kyo, among many others. Shoppers can browse through a myriad of styles for many different occasions, including back-to-school, office looks, end of summer events, and more.

Like always, those who shop the sale are able to take advantage of Nordstrom’s usual offerings, including alterations and personalization, free styling, and next-day pickup of their Nordstrom.com order at their nearest Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack or Nordstrom Local.

The sale officially kicks off on July 17, but shoppers can preview the sale at Nordstrom’s NYC Flagship (225 W. 57th St.) or online at nordstrom.com/anniversary. Nordy Club loyalty program cardmembers can start shopping on July 13, or potentially earlier depending on their loyalty status.

Throughout the sale, the NYC Flagship will be hosting events for shoppers to enjoy, and there will be virtual events to check out as well. For more information and to see a full event schedule, visit nordstrom.com/anniversaryevents.