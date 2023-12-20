Bronx man shot 38 TIMES in apparent drug deal gone bad: NYPD

The Bronx man gunned down in a hail of bullets earlier this month was believed to have been targeted over drugs, authorities said. File Photo.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A Bronx man shot 38 times in a barbaric slaying earlier this month that may have been connected to a drug deal that went wrong, police sources said.

Raymond Garcia, 46, was executed inside the lobby of a five-story apartment building at 1096 West Farms Road in Longwood just after 8 p.m. on Dec. 10 — his body pulverized by gunfire more than three dozen times, according to Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny.

“We have 38 exit and entry wounds with 19 .40 caliber casings. What’s concerning about this one is multiple witnesses state this was not a continuous volley of gunshots, this was a burst of gunfire,” Kenny said. “It was almost like it was a machine gun.”

According to police, García recently moved to the Big Apple from Puerto Rico, and had allegedly been connected to illicit drug activity. During a search of his apartment, police discovered packaging and manufacturing equipment linked to ketamine and fentanyl — leading investigators to believe he was part of an illegal pill mill.

“We believe that our victim was involved in fake prescription pills. We discovered label makers and things of that nature in his apartment,” Chief Kenny reported. “He had a pay stub for working at the Bronx Terminal Market, stating that he makes $568 a week yet he had over $70,000 in his bank account. So, we believe that back in Puerto Rico, he was known to be a part of the narcotics trade.”

On the evening of the deadly shooting, Garcia apparently met with the shooter just before he was killed. Police obtained surveillance footage of the meeting that shows Garcia talking to a man inside of a blue, four-door Honda before they both entered the building. Seconds thereafter the gunman could be seen rushing out of the building before speeding away.

“This whole encounter lasts approximately 30 seconds,” Chief Kenny said.

Police are still working to apprehend the shooter as the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimeestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.