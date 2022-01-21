Bicyclist critically injured in early-morning Brooklyn hit-and-run

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The NYPD is investigating a Brooklyn hit-and-run that left a man in critical condition early Friday morning.

According to police, at 12:10 a.m. on Jan. 21 the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of 10th Avenue and 18th Street. Upon their arrival, officers found an unidentified male bicyclist lying in the roadway, unconscious and unresponsive.

Paramedics rushed the victim to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

An investigation found that the victim was riding his e-bike southbound on 10th Avenue. As he approached the intersection at 18th Street, he was struck an SUV that was headed westbound on 18th Street. The driver of the SUV did not remain at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.