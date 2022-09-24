Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Brooklyn

Brooklyn stabbing in broad daylight leaves young man dead

By
comments
Posted on
Brooklyn stabbing leaves man dead
A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death in Canarsie, Brooklyn on Sept. 24, 2022.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A young man was stabbed to death on the streets of Brooklyn Saturday afternoon.

Police said the 22-year-old victim was attacked in the area of East 87th Street and Avenue L in Canarsie at about 2:38 p.m. on Sept. 24.

Officers from the 69th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about an assault in progress, found the victim with multiple stab wounds about his body.

EMS rushed him to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Blood on the sidewalk where the victim was found.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Things to Do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC