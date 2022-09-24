Brooklyn stabbing in broad daylight leaves young man dead

A young man was stabbed to death on the streets of Brooklyn Saturday afternoon.

Police said the 22-year-old victim was attacked in the area of East 87th Street and Avenue L in Canarsie at about 2:38 p.m. on Sept. 24.

Officers from the 69th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about an assault in progress, found the victim with multiple stab wounds about his body.

EMS rushed him to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.