Firefighter in Brooklyn injured battling two-alarm blaze

One firefighter in Brooklyn suffered injuries while battling a two-alarm blaze early Saturday morning.

Fire Department sources said the blaze ignited at about 5:30 a.m. on June 4 at 1794 Broadway in Bushwick.

The first responding FDNY units encountered heavy fire and smoke emanating from the first-floor of the structure, which has a restaurant on the ground floor and vacant apartments above it.

More than 100 firefighters, in all, responded to the blaze. Their efforts to put the fire out were hampered by plywood covering the windows on the second and third floors.

After sawing off the plywood, firefighters were able to knock the fire down with four hose lines.

The injured firefighter was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital, sources said.

The blaze was brought under control at about 6:32 a.m. Saturday morning, Fire Department sources said. The cause is now under investigation by FDNY Marshals.