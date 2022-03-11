Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Brooklyn

Two men die in separate Brooklyn shootings: NYPD

By
0
comments
Posted on
Police on scene at the deadly shooting of Gary Delima in Brooklyn on March 10.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The NYPD is investigating the deaths of two men who were shot in two separate incidents in Brooklyn on Thursday night.

At 7:12 p.m. on March 10, officers from the 67th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot in front of 1092 Willmohr Street. Upon their arrival, police found 31-year-old Gary Delima, who had been shot multiple times.

Delima was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police on scene at the deadly shooting of Gary Delima in Brooklyn on March 10.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Later that night, at 11:24 p.m., officers from the 77th Precinct responded to a call regarding a man shot inside 1268 St. Johns Place. Upon their arrival, cops found 30-year-old Adiyb Ramkissoon with gunshot wounds throughout his torso. 

Paramedics rushed Ramkissoon to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in either incident. The investigations remain ongoing.

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC