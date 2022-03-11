Two men die in separate Brooklyn shootings: NYPD

The NYPD is investigating the deaths of two men who were shot in two separate incidents in Brooklyn on Thursday night.

At 7:12 p.m. on March 10, officers from the 67th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot in front of 1092 Willmohr Street. Upon their arrival, police found 31-year-old Gary Delima, who had been shot multiple times.

Delima was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Later that night, at 11:24 p.m., officers from the 77th Precinct responded to a call regarding a man shot inside 1268 St. Johns Place. Upon their arrival, cops found 30-year-old Adiyb Ramkissoon with gunshot wounds throughout his torso.

Paramedics rushed Ramkissoon to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in either incident. The investigations remain ongoing.