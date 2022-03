Two men die in separate Brooklyn shootings: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The NYPD is investigating the deaths of two men who were shot in two separate incidents in Brooklyn on Thursday night.

At 7:12 p.m. on March 10, officers from the 67th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot in front of 1092 Willmohr Street. Upon their arrival, police found 31-year-old Gary Delima, who had been shot multiple times.

Delima was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Later that night, at 11:24 p.m., officers from the 77th Precinct responded to a call regarding a man shot inside 1268 St. Johns Place. Upon their arrival, cops found 30-year-old Adiyb Ramkissoon with gunshot wounds throughout his torso.

Paramedics rushed Ramkissoon to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in either incident. The investigations remain ongoing.