Speeding driver fatally crashes into pole in Jamaica

A 28-year-old speeding driver died and left his passenger injured after he plowed his car into poles on the side of Guy R Brewer Boulevard in Jamaica, Queens, early Sunday morning, Nov. 14.

Terrell Lumpkin, 28, of South Jamaica was heading south at high speed when he lost control of his Infiniti sedan at the intersection of 119th Avenue, and slammed into a wooden pole before striking a metal light pole just after 12:41 a.m., according to police.

Paramedics and police found Lumpkin with severe injuries on his body and head and EMS rushed him to Jamaica Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 26-year-old male passenger sustained a cut on the head and was also brought to the area medical facility in stable collision, according to police.

Lumpkin lived just two blocks away on 119th Avenue near 165th Street, according to the authorities.

NYPD is investigating the crash.