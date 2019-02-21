The MTA is investigating after a large, wooden beam fell from the 7 train's elevated tracks in Woodside and crashed through the windshield of a vehicle passing underneath.

The beam pierced the windshield of an SUV that was traveling near Roosevelt Avenue and 65th Street around 12:29 p.m. Thursday, according to the FDNY.

A track from the 7 train just crashed down upon a driving car around 65th Street in Woodside, piercing through the windshield. These photos are horrifying! pic.twitter.com/fBjxItlK7Q — Jimmy Van Bramer (@JimmyVanBramer) February 21, 2019

No one was hurt, the fire department said, although photos tweeted by City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer showed that the beam struck just inches away from the driver’s seat.

"This is horrifying. ‪Thankfully the driver was not injured, but someone could have been killed!" he said in a statement.

An MTA spokesman said the wood appeared to have originated from a supply platform that was installed under the track years ago and the agency has now dismantled and removed the platform. The rest of the 7 line will be checked for similar platforms, according to the spokesman.

“We take this incident extremely seriously, are conducting a full investigation into what happened, have personnel ensuring the rest of the area is safe, and are relieved that no one was injured,” the spokesman said in a statement.