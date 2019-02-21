LATEST PAPER
49° Good Evening
SEARCH
49° Good Evening
News

Wooden beam from 7 train's elevated tracks strikes SUV in Woodside

The MTA is "relieved" the driver is not hurt after the beam crashed through the vehicle's windshield.

A falling beam from the 7 train's elevated

A falling beam from the 7 train's elevated tracks in Queens crashed through the windshield of a passing vehicle Thursday. Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4
Print

The MTA is investigating after a large, wooden beam fell from the 7 train's elevated tracks in Woodside and crashed through the windshield of a vehicle passing underneath.

The beam pierced the windshield of an SUV that was traveling near Roosevelt Avenue and 65th Street around 12:29 p.m. Thursday, according to the FDNY.

No one was hurt, the fire department said, although photos tweeted by City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer showed that the beam struck just inches away from the driver’s seat.

"This is horrifying. ‪Thankfully the driver was not injured, but someone could have been killed!" he said in a statement. 

An MTA spokesman said the wood appeared to have originated from a supply platform that was installed under the track years ago and the agency has now dismantled and removed the platform. The rest of the 7 line will be checked for similar platforms, according to the spokesman.

“We take this incident extremely seriously, are conducting a full investigation into what happened, have personnel ensuring the rest of the area is safe, and are relieved that no one was injured,” the spokesman said in a statement.

Ivan

Ivan has been a staff reporter with amNewYork since May 2012 and covers breaking news, politics and enterprise stories.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Dos Caminos' five locations in Manhattan will celebrate Where to celebrate National Margarita Day
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders announced on Feb. 19 A who's who of 2020 Democratic presidential contenders
Kathy Wylde, president and chief executive of the ‘Sad day’: Business group leader on Amazon’s NYC pullout
On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Corey Public officials offer condolences in the death of Det. Brian Simonsen
Skyler, a 2-year-old Papillon from New York, stretches Meet some of the competitors at the Westminster Dog Show
The New York Aquarium moved five endangered Atlantic Five endangered Atlantic sturgeon now on exhibit at NY Aquarium