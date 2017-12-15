A New York City Council ethics panel voted behind closed doors Friday to probe allegations of a fellow council member’s misconduct.

The Standards and Ethics Committee, which deliberated in executive session, would not publicly identify the council member.

But, according to a source familiar with the matter, the scrutinized council member is Andy King, a Bronx Democrat, and he is being probed over inappropriate remarks he allegedly made to a council staffer.

What King supposedly said, when the remarks were made and other details of the allegation have not been disclosed, and council spokeswoman Robin Levine would confirm only that the hearing had been being convened.

King could not be reached for comment.

Councilman Alan Maisel, a Brooklyn Democrat, introduced a motion at Friday’s hearing that the investigation and deliberations remain confidential. The committee approved the motion.

The committee is meeting for the first time under the current leadership, which came into office in 2014, to address harassment allegations. It last met in the August to consider the case of former Councilman Ruben Wills, a Queens Democrat who is serving a six-year prison sentence for stealing thousands in public funds meant for charity and campaign expenses.