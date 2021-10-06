Cops release video of suspect wanted for shooting man to death at Brooklyn housing complex

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for a shooter who killed a man in front of the Albany Houses in Brooklyn on Sunday.

Police say that at 1:02 a.m. on Oct. 3, officers from the 77th precinct responded to a call regarding a man shot at the housing complex, located at 180 Troy Avenue. A ShotSpotter Siren was also activated at the time. Upon their arrival, officers found Albany Houses resident Roshad Twells, 22, in front of the complex unconscious and unresponsive, with gunshot wounds to his chest.

EMS arushed Twells to NYC Health + Hospitals/ Kings County, where he was pronounced dead. There are no arrests at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

The NYPD released a photo and video of a person who is said to be connected to the incident:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.