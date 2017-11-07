Mayor Bill de Blasio won a second term in office Tuesday night, becoming the first Democrat in New York City to win re-election since Ed Koch won his third term in 1985.

Polls in the five boroughs closed at 9 p.m., capping a sleepy race that pitted the first-term incumbent, 56, against Republican Nicole Malliotakis, 36, a state assemblywoman from Staten Island, and Bo Dietl, 66, a former NYPD street cop turned television personality, running on the “Dump the Mayor” line.

In a city where Democrats outnumber Republicans 6 to 1, de Blasio’s expected re-election would be an affirmation of partisan politics as usual for New York City, after a 20-year exile from power as non-Democrats Rudy Giuliani and Mike Bloomberg assumed the role of mayor, said Ken Sherrill, professor emeritus of political science at Hunter College in Manhattan.

“It was an election in which all that seemed to matter about the candidates was that one of them was a Democrat and one of them was a Republican,” Sherrill said. “I don’t think that any issues dominated the election.”

De Blasio has provided few new policy initiatives for a second term but promised to build on what he’s done in his first four years.

He wants to expand the city’s free pre-kindergarten classes currently available to all city 4 year olds with eventual expansion to include 3 year olds. He’d keep municipal rules, started in the first part of his term, to block federal immigration agents from detaining arrestees who are living in the United States illegally. His pledge to close Rikers Island by 2027 — long after he’s out of office — has been met with skepticism from criminal reform advocates.

Malliotakis, Dietl and other third-party opponents, have cast de Blasio as a lethargic and inept leader — too ideological, frequently tardy and derelict in his day-to-day municipal duties in favor of out-of-town trips to promote causes like combating inequality and protesting President Donald Trump.

De Blasio voted Tuesday with his wife, Chirlane McCray, in Brooklyn. But he took the rear door into his polling place and avoided activists protesting that he’s moving too slowly to shut down the violence-plagued Rikers Island jails.

As dozens of activists from the group #CLOSErikers — chanted “Mayor Bill de Blasio, we’re calling out your name! Ten years of pain! Ten years of shame!” de Blasio broke with his long-running practice of entering the Park Slope library polling site by the front door, instead entering the building from the rear.

The protesters believe de Blasio is moving too slowly to shut down the violence-plagued Rikers Island jail. Asked after voting why he went in the back door, de Blasio said, “We wanted to keep it simple today.”

In March, de Blasio reversed his stance on closing down Rikers, which the U.S. Justice Department has said is beset by a “deep-seated culture of violence” and corruption.

De Blasio has frustrated activists by insisting that the closure would take 10 years — long after he’s out of office — and punting to a future mayor the politically fraught choice of where to open replacement lockups and whether to actually shutter the complex.

The state’s former chief judge Jonathan Lippman, who oversaw a panel that recommended closing Rikers, wrote in an opinion piece in amNewYork in October the timeline could be shorter and that de Blasio’s plan “won’t get us across the finish line.”

De Blasio said the prospect of being the first Democrat since Koch 32 years ago to win another term “means a lot.”

“We have to be more deeply connected to the grass roots,” he said. “We need a clear progressive message, and a message about changing people’s economic reality.”

Malliotakis arrived at her Staten Island polling station to a warm reception, receiving hugs from supporters on hand at the Shirlee Solomon School where she cast her vote just before 7 a.m. She was joined by her parents, George and Vera, immigrants of Greece and Cuba respectively, who both wiped tears from their eyes after their daughter cast her vote.

“They came as immigrants to this country, not speaking the language, not having family . . . and yet today they’re casting their vote for their daughter, one generation later, to be mayor of the City of New York,” Malliotakis told reporters. “That shows you how truly special New York is and we must keep New York City as a place of opportunity, and we must restore it as a beacon of hope.”