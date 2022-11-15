Quantcast
Brooklyn

Group of crooks rob taxi driver at knifepoint in Brooklyn

By
comments
Posted on
Photo 2
Photo courtesy of the NYPD

Cops are looking for a group of suspects who robbed a cab driver at knifepoint in Brooklyn earlier this month.

Police say that at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 2, the 52-year-old victim was operating his taxi in front of 3013 Newkirk Avenue when he was approached by an unknown group of people. The suspects pulled out a knife and took $400 from the victim.

The suspects then fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction. There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

Photo courtesy of the NYPD

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential. 

