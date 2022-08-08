Quantcast
Brooklyn

Man found dead outside Chase Bank in Brooklyn: NYPD

Photo Aug 08, 9 32 02 AM
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A man was found dead outside of a Chase Bank in Brooklyn on Monday morning.

According to police, at 7:35 a.m. on Aug. 8 the body of a man in his 50s was found outside of the bank, located at 1901 86th Street. Officers from the 62nd Precinct and paramedics rushed to the location and declared the victim dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification. 

At this time, it is believed that the victim died of natural causes, but the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

