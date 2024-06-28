FILE – In this combination of photos, President Joe Biden speaks on Aug. 10, 2023, in Salt Lake City, from left, former President Donald Trump speaks on July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo, File)

While many political commentators have described Thursday’s presidential debate as a disastrous night for President Biden, New York Democrats made it clear on Friday that they are either standing by their man — or choosing to stay silent — following his performance.

Many elected Democrats shifted the focus to Trump, away from Biden. Others focused solely on Biden’s strengths, ignoring his apparent stumbles.

“Let’s be clear. Donald Trump is the greatest threat to the American people,” NYS Gov. Kathy Hochul posted on X (formerly Twitter) shortly after the 90-minute debate ended. “He is a convicted felon who wants to ban abortion nationwide. Those are the stakes this November.”

U.S. Rep. Dan Goldman (D-Manhattan/Brooklyn) told amNew York Metro that there is “no question” that Biden had an off night. He added that Biden should not be judged on one debate—a debate analysts say was marred by mumbles and ramblings, accusations of lies, and turned-off mikes.

“Presidents are defined by their record, and last night we saw one candidate with decency, honor, and integrity who has helped working families throughout America and has historically invested in our infrastructure, manufacturing, and energy independence up against a lying, corrupt felon who didn’t accept responsibility for Jan. 6, would not agree to a peaceful transfer of power, proudly took responsibility for taking away a woman’s reproductive freedom, and vowed to raise inflation and the national debt by cutting taxes even more for the super wealthy,” Goldman said.

amNew York Metro called and emailed other top New York Democrats numerous times for comment on the debate, including U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, but did not hear back.

Nevertheless, while not expressly commenting on the debate, Jeffries did tell Washington reporters that it was “not my position” to say whether Biden should drop out of the race: “I stand behind the ticket.”

NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, another Democrat, took a more direct approach in analyzing the debate, giving both Biden and Trump mixed reviews.

“Overall: Biden absolutely actually answered questions with real policy. Unfortunately, he said it with tremendous lethargy and, at times, not cohesive,” Williams posted on X. “Trump talked pure nonsense but said it with energy, verve and divisive red meat.”

Most Democrats, however, have stayed silent following the debate, not issuing statements or commenting on social media.

New York Republicans, however, have been eager to share their thoughts about the debate, giving accolades to Trump while criticizing Biden for his apparent lack of clear communication.

NYC Council Member Inna Vernikov (R-Brooklyn) told amNew York Metro that the “right choice” for November’s election was “clear” last night.

“What a sad state of affairs that the Democrats set up this clearly declining elderly man to fail not only in front of the entire nation, but on the world stage in front of our allies and enemies alike,” she said. “How anyone could watch this and come away thinking we’re strong and prosperous under this administration is beyond me.”

She also questioned Biden’s ability to run the country now and in the future.

“My question is, who has really been running the country for the past four years? I think the right choice in this election is very clear.”

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/Brooklyn) shared a similar testament.

“The 90-minute debate was terrible for Joe Biden, but the last 3.5 years have been a disaster for America,” she said. “Joe Biden and his administration have driven up inflation and interest rates, destroyed our energy supply and opened our borders to murderers, rapists and terrorists.”

According to a CNN poll, viewers overwhelmingly said Trump was the star of the show Thursday night. The numbers said that Trump had a better performance, 67% to 33%.

Despite Biden’s poor performance, he has no plans to leave the race. In fact, as reported in the New York Post, he plans to go up against Trump in a second debate later this year.

President Biden doubled down on his commitment to the race, posting on X Friday afternoon that he would not be leaving the race.

“Last night made it clear: There is too much on the line to sit this election out. That’s why Dr. Biden [Jill Biden] and I are in Raleigh talking to voters about how we plan to win in November.”