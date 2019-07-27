LATEST PAPER
78° Good Evening
SEARCH
78° Good Evening
News

Another NYPD officer dies by suicide, department says

The officer's name and other details were not

The officer's name and other details were not immediately disclosed. Photo Credit: Rajvi Desai

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Print

Another NYPD officer has apparently killed himself, at least the seventh one to die by suicide this year.

The latest death, by a self-inflicted gunshot, was Saturday on Staten Island, according to NYPD spokeswoman Det. Sophia Mason.

The shooting was about 4 p.m., according to NYPD spokesman Lt. Paul Ng. The officer's name, assignment, and other details were not disclosed.

In June, when an NYPD cop who lived in Hicksville became the department's fourth suicide that month, Police Commissioner James O'Neill called the deaths "a mental health crisis."

And in a statement issued late Saturday, O'Neill urged officers in distress to seek help and talk about their problems.

"To every member of the NYPD, please know this: it is okay to feel vulnerable," the statement said. "It is okay if you are facing struggles. And it is okay to seek help from others."

It added: "There is no shame here."

In a separate statement, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio publicized several suicide-prevention resources, including the Employee Assistance Unit, 646-610-6730; the Chaplains Unit, 212-473-2363; and Police Organization Providing Peer Assistance, 888-267-7267. 

“Tonight our city mourns at the news that we’ve lost another NYPD officer to suicide. These tragedies cannot continue," the statement said. "We cannot lose any more of our officers. We cannot leave parents, spouses and children at home waiting for loved ones who will not return."

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Amtrak announced Wednesday it is on track to complete, Amtrak: Penn Station infrastructure upgrades to be completed by Labor Day
Escape Virtuality, at 130 W. 29th St. in Glimpse into Escape Virtuality, NYC's newest VR, escape room arcade
New York lawmakers, first responders and 9/11 victim advocates Pass 9/11 victims compensation bill, advocates urge
Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Timothy Cawley, president Con Ed: Nearly 250,000 lost power during Manhattan blackout
Immigrant communities around New York and across the nation Feds offer few details on immigration raids
New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan) Don't cooperate with ICE: NYC council speaker