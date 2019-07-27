Another NYPD officer dies by suicide, department says

Another NYPD officer has apparently killed himself, at least the seventh one to die by suicide this year.

The latest death, by a self-inflicted gunshot, was Saturday on Staten Island, according to NYPD spokeswoman Det. Sophia Mason.

The shooting was about 4 p.m., according to NYPD spokesman Lt. Paul Ng. The officer's name, assignment, and other details were not disclosed.

In June, when an NYPD cop who lived in Hicksville became the department's fourth suicide that month, Police Commissioner James O'Neill called the deaths "a mental health crisis."

And in a statement issued late Saturday, O'Neill urged officers in distress to seek help and talk about their problems.

"To every member of the NYPD, please know this: it is okay to feel vulnerable," the statement said. "It is okay if you are facing struggles. And it is okay to seek help from others."

It added: "There is no shame here."

In a separate statement, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio publicized several suicide-prevention resources, including the Employee Assistance Unit, 646-610-6730; the Chaplains Unit, 212-473-2363; and Police Organization Providing Peer Assistance, 888-267-7267.

“Tonight our city mourns at the news that we’ve lost another NYPD officer to suicide. These tragedies cannot continue," the statement said. "We cannot lose any more of our officers. We cannot leave parents, spouses and children at home waiting for loved ones who will not return."