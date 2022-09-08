One in custody after shots are fired in the Bronx: cops

A man is in custody following a shooting that took place in the Bronx on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, at around 2:45 p.m. on Sept. 8 detectives were involved in a car stop at East 233rd Street and Harper Avenue. A shot was fired during the stop, with the bullet striking a vehicle.

According to Citizen.com, officers from the 47th Precinct then went in pursuit of the shooter.

Police confirmed that a 31-year-old man was taken into custody shortly after the incident. No one was injured as a result of the shooting.

Charges are pending at the time of publication, and at this time it is unclear what led to the shooting.