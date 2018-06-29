New Yorkers appalled by the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” immigrant family separation policy are expected to take to the streets in protest on Saturday.

The End Family Separation NYC Rally and March will begin at Foley Square in Manhattan at 10:30 a.m. Protesters are expected to march through Manhattan and across the Brooklyn Bridge before rallying in Cadman Plaza around 11:45 a.m.

“Every day, this administration threatens the very future of our communities,” organizers wrote on the Facebook event for the march. “The conditions these children are being subjected to is deplorable and un-American.”

The protest follows an especially tumultuous few weeks for the Trump administration, which came under heavy fire for its policy to separate children from their parents or guardians after crossing the United States-Mexico border without proper documentation.

While President Donald Trump has signed an executive order ending the policy to separate parents and children at the border, the directive only made it so that immigrant families are now being detained together. And although a federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to reunite the families that have been separated within 30 days, it remains unclear how the government intends to achieve that.

More than 2,300 children were taken from their parents at the southern border between May 5 and June 9, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. As of June 23, the Department of Homeland Security said it had reunited 522 families, adding that more reunifications were in the process of being completed.

National outcry over the policy also struck close to home last week after Mayor Bill de Blasio discovered some-300 of the separated children had been transported to the city without his administration’s knowledge and were being cared for by foster care facilities in East Harlem and the Bronx.