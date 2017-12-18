The City Council’s Public Safety Committee voted in favor of the controversial pair of bills aimed at requiring NYPD officers to identify themselves in nonemergency encounters.

The bills, together known as The Right to Know Act, will next be voted on Tuesday by the entire City Council.

“We’re setting a precedent on something we’ve never done before and we should build on it in the years to come,” said Councilman Ritchie Torres (D-Bronx), who sponsored one of the bills. “No one should pretend this legislation is going to fundamentally shift the paradigm in policing. No one should pretend that this legislation is going to solve institutionalized racism . . . But does it move the ball forward? I believe it does, and I believe we should continue that struggle in the years to come.”

The bills would require an officer in nonemergency encounters to provide name, rank and command, as well as hand out business cards when there is no arrest or summon. They also would require police to get recorded audio or written consent before searching a person without a legal basis.

The vote comes after years of debate, despite veto-proof support in the 51-member council.

“We have had really important conversations that really serve to invest in our city and make a difference,” said Councilwoman Vanessa Gibson (D-Bronx), chairwoman of the committee. “So while I understand all of the concerns . . . I hope that moving forward after these bills we’ll still continue to have these very important conversations.”

The legislation, however, has drawn the ire of several community groups and legal advocates, who argue that it creates loopholes police could use, not exempting lower-level stops and vehicle stops from the identity requirement.

Jumaani Williams (D-Brooklyn) voted for the bill that dealt with written consent for searches, but against Introduction 182-D, the identity requirement.

“We always have to talk about the ball being moved forward in context,” he said. “It should be pointed out that the only people who are supporting this bill, primarily, are the people who bottled it up for the last four years, are the people who made an ill-conceived agreement a few years ago. . . . Let’s have a better discussion going forward.”

Monifa Bandele, spokeswoman for Communities United for Police Reform, also spoke out against the committee’s decision to move forward.

“Progressive, effective, and responsible leadership means working in tandem with communities to be responsive to New Yorkers whose lives are impacted the most by laws and policies,” Bandele said in a statement. “Yet the Public Safety Committee decided to discard the voices of young people, communities of color, immigrants, women, LGBT New Yorkers and others who live these policing encounters as reality every day.”

On Sunday, the Legal Aid Society, New York County Defender Services, Brooklyn Defender Services, the Bronx Defenders and Neighborhood Defender Service of Harlem voiced their disappointment with Introduction 182-D.