The first of nine jails on the violence-plagued Rikers Island is set to be shut down by the summer, New York City’s Department of Correction announced Tuesday afternoon. It’s the first closure under the de Blasio administration’s 10-year estimate to shutter the complex that a blue-ribbon panel has said should be done far sooner.

The closure was detailed by Correction Commissioner Cynthia Brann and Elizabeth Glazer, who oversees the Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice.

The Department of Correction, which runs the jails, said it could close the jail because of a drop in the number of inmates — a record low, below 9,000 for December, the first time since 1982. It was 8,705 on New Year’s Day.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said in March that the jail island wouldn’t close until the citywide population dipped below 5,000.

First up to be closed is the George Motchan Detention Center (GMDC), which jails about 600 men who are awaiting trial or sentencing, according the Correction Department. The shuttering would lower the number of operational jails on the island to eight from nine.

Inmates locked up at the GMDC will be transferred elsewhere in the system over the coming months. No guards will be laid off, but overtime hours are expected to go down, the department said.

“Every day we are making New York City’s jail system smaller and safer,” de Blasio said Tuesay in a statement. “This announcement is an important step in our plan to close Rikers Island and create more community-based facilities to better serve people in custody and our hard-working correctional staff.”

Tuesday’s announcement comes after de Blasio in March reversed his position on closing Rikers, which the U.S. Justice Department has said is characterized by a “deep-seated culture of violence,” corruption and brutality.

De Blasio has frustrated activists demanding the closure by insisting that doing so would take until 2027 — long after he’s out of office — and deferring to a future mayor the politically fraught choice of where to open replacement lockups and even whether to actually shutter the complex.

The state’s former chief judge Jonathan Lippman, who headed a panel that recommended closing Rikers, wrote in an oped in amNewYork in October that the timeline could be shorter and that de Blasio’s plan “won’t get us across the finish line.”

Advocates for closing the jails say the physical plant is antiquated and deteriorating, making modern jail supervision difficult. It’s also deemed hard to reach for families trying to visit loved ones, and far away from the courts, where inmates, nearly all of whom haven’t been convicted, must be bused to and from hearings.

De Blasio won’t say where the replacement jails would be, but last year his staff formally requested proposals for replacement facilities. He has ruled out only Staten Island.