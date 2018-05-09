Rod Rosenstein, the U.S. deputy attorney general, criticized on Wednesday the slow confirmation process for several of the president’s high-profile nominees for Justice Department posts.

President Donald Trump has nominated heads for the department’s environmental, civil rights and civil divisions, but they have yet to be confirmed.

“President Trump deserves great credit for nominating champions of the rule of law,” said Rosenstein, while speaking in midtown Manhattan to a bar association seminar about white-collar crime.

Rosenstein, who last May appointed Robert Mueller special counsel to probe alleged Russian election interference, did not refer to the Mueller investigation in his remarks.

His speech detailed a new U.S. Justice Department policy on coordinating penalties against corporate defendants.