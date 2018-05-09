News Rosenstein criticizes Justice Department confirmations as too slow The deputy attorney general spoke in midtown Manhattan at a bar association seminar. U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein at the New York City Bar Association's annual White Collar Crime Institute on Wednesday in Manhattan. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew Updated May 9, 2018 11:35 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Rod Rosenstein, the U.S. deputy attorney general, criticized on Wednesday the slow confirmation process for several of the president’s high-profile nominees for Justice Department posts. President Donald Trump has nominated heads for the department’s environmental, civil rights and civil divisions, but they have yet to be confirmed. “President Trump deserves great credit for nominating champions of the rule of law,” said Rosenstein, while speaking in midtown Manhattan to a bar association seminar about white-collar crime. Rosenstein, who last May appointed Robert Mueller special counsel to probe alleged Russian election interference, did not refer to the Mueller investigation in his remarks. His speech detailed a new U.S. Justice Department policy on coordinating penalties against corporate defendants. By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.