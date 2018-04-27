A long-anticipated report examining whether to allow city-sanctioned places to shoot up illegal drugs like heroin is to be released “in a matter of days,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday.

New York City is one of several American municipalities that are considering “supervised-injection sites” to address opioid overdoses, but the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has warned municipalities that permitting the sites violates federal law.

Speaking on his weekly radio appearance on WNYC, de Blasio said the issue is “complex,” and he and the NYPD are speaking with counterparts in other jurisdictions.

“There are very important security and safety issues that have to be addressed,” he said.

He added: “In a matter of a days, we’ll be releasing a report done by the Health Department, and at the same time releasing our view, the mayor’s office view, on how to respond to that report. It is literally days away.”

The report was commissioned in 2016 by the City Council, which allocated $100,000 to look at the experiences of municipalities at injection sites in places they’re allowed, like certain jurisdictions in Canada and Europe.

At other cities’ injection sites, users provide their own drugs, but personnel offer clean needles for users to shoot up with, deliver naloxone doses if a user overdoses, and suggest treatment options.

San Francisco, where the sites are supported by the local police department, is planning to open two this summer, and officials say they are defying the federal government. Philadelphia is considering a pilot program. The American Medical Association supports the approach.

A call to the Drug Enforcement Administration was not immediately returned.

Earlier this month, de Blasio and his police commissioner, James O’Neill, took the back door to City Hall when activists staged a sit-in under the building’s portico to demand that the city allow the sites. The activists chanted, “release the report!”

De Blasio has not indicated what policy New York City should follow, but for months has said the report is forthcoming.

“We’re going to come out with a vision of how to handle this very complex matter,” he said. “However we handle this, it is a very complex matter legally and in terms of law enforcement.”