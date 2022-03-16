Bronx shooting leaves one man dead and another injured: NYPD

The NYPD is investigating a shooting in the Bronx that left one man dead and another man injured on Tuesday night.

According to police, at 7:23 p.m. on March 15 officers responded to a 911 call regarding shots fired in front of 281 East 161st Street. Upon their arrival, officers found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest and another 30-year-old man who had been shot in the leg.

Both men were rushed to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln, where the man who was shot in the chest was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending family notification. The second victim is in stable condition.

At this time, no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.