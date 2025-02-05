Cops release photos of suspect wanted for fatal Brooklyn shooting

This man is wanted for shooting another man in Brooklyn last month.

The NYPD is continuing its search for a suspect who fatally shot a man in Brooklyn last month.

At 12:55 p.m. on Jan. 12, officers from the 67th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot in front of 837 Utica Ave. Upon their arrival, officers found 25-year-old Johanci Chapman with a gunshot wound to his arm.

Paramedics rushed Chapman to NYC Health and Hospitals/Kings County, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

On Feb. 5, police released surveillance photos of a suspect in the case.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on X @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.