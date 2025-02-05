Quantcast
Brooklyn

Cops release photos of suspect wanted for fatal Brooklyn shooting

By Posted on
This man is wanted for shooting another man in Brooklyn last month.
Photo courtesy of the NYPD

The NYPD is continuing its search for a suspect who fatally shot a man in Brooklyn last month.

At 12:55 p.m. on Jan. 12, officers from the 67th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot in front of 837 Utica Ave. Upon their arrival, officers found 25-year-old Johanci Chapman with a gunshot wound to his arm.

Paramedics rushed Chapman to NYC Health and Hospitals/Kings County, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

On Feb. 5, police released surveillance photos of a suspect in the case.

Photo courtesy of the NYPD

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on X @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

