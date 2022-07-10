Teenager cuffed for deadly Hamilton Heights subway stabbing of 14-year-old rival

Detectives charged a 15-year-old boy Sunday in connection with the deadly Hamilton Heights subway stabbing on Saturday afternoon that claimed a 14-year-old rival’s life.

Police have not released the teenage suspect’s identity due to his age. He’s being charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Law enforcement sources said the perpetrator attacked Ethan Reyes, 14, of Yonkers at the 137th Street-City College station on the 1 line at about 3:01 p.m. on July 9.

NYPD Chief of Transit Jason Wilcox said on Saturday night that investigators believed Reyes and the suspect knew each other, and had engaged in a fight that began on the street and wound up in the subway station.

Officers from the 30th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 3, in responding to reports about a crime in progress, found Reyes stabbed in the abdomen on the northbound platform in the City College station.

EMS rushed Reyes to Mount Sinai-St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police recovered both a knife and a broomstick from the scene.

Wilcox said that the teenage suspect was apprehended later on Saturday in the area of West 173rd Street and Broadway.

“He was bleeding from his back and abdomen and brought to an area hospital to be treated for wounds for his left hip area,” Wilcox said of the suspect Saturday evening. “The cause of those wounds and his role in this incident remains part of an ongoing investigation.”