Flatiron: The Buzz

According to The Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership Business Improvement District, the ground floor vacancy rate is very low in the Flatiron neighborhood. A 2013 report showed that the vacancy rate was 5.7% at the end of the last calendar year.

“Since the residential growth, now we have what is arguably the best dining area in the city and we’re seeing that grow. That is helping the commercial vacancy rate to be very low,” said Jennifer Brown, executive director of the BID.

The area is attracting big names like Time Warner Cable, which recently opened up its flagship NYC store at 43 W. 23rd St. The store features free Wi-Fi and mobile charging stations for portable devices.

Brown also noted that 23rd Street will be soon be one of the newest wireless corridors in the city.

“This adds another significant amenity along the popular retail corridor,” she said. “The network is partially up and running, but we are aiming for full implementation by early spring.”