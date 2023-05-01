Diamonds in the rough? A look at Giants undrafted free agent signings

The Giants were very busy over the weekend during the NFL Draft and general manager Joe Schoen and the rest of the front office didn’t appear to be done just yet adding to the team.

New York has reportedly added seven undrafted rookie free agents to their roster ahead of rookie camp, which is set to begin later this week. Quarterback Tommy DeVito, wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton, OLB Habakkuk Baldonado, ILB Dyontae Johnson, cornerback Gemon Green, LB Troy Brown and tight end Ryan Jones

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

Could any of these players end up being an impact player for the Giants down the line? Time will tell, but let’s take a look at some of the Giants’ undrafted free-agent signings that we know of.

Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR, West Virginia

Wheaton is a very intriguing add for a team that is still looking to add to its receiver depth. At 6-foot-4 and boasting 220-pound frame he has the build to be something in the NFL. Add to that his 4.38 40 time, 41-inch vertical and 129-inch broad jump and there is a lot to like about him. He never produced consistently at West Virginia appearing in 12 games and making 62 receptions for 675 yards and seven touchdowns.

Tommy DeVito, QB, Illinois

In need of a third quarterback option and Schoen is turning to the New Jersey native as a possibility for that role. DeVito stared at Don Bosco Prep before playing four years at Syracuse and then transferring to Illinois. DeVito threw 15 touchdowns and 388 yards on 257 completions in 2022 with Illinois while appearing in 13 games. In the four years at Syracuse before that, he threw for 337 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Dyontae Johnson, ILB, Toledo

Johnson was named pre-season Second-Team All-MAC and recorded 109 total tackles, which included 43 solo tackles and eight tackles for loss.

Habakkuk Baldonado, OLB, Pittsburgh

Baldonado has an interesting story having come from Italy and only beginning to play American football in 2017. His 2022 campaign was riddled with injuries, but he did start nine games and recorded five tackles for loss, two sacks and a blocked kick. In 40 games for Pitt over his career, Baldonado had 99 total tackles, 22.5 for loss, 15 sacks and two passes defended.

Troy Brown, LB, Ole Miss

Brown started in 12 games for Ole Miss this season and led the team with 93 total tackles. He finished second on the team with five pass breakups and contributed four quarterback hurries and one forced fumble.

Gemon Green, CB, Michigan

Green had been Michigan’s starting corner since a surprise rise in 2020. He made 10 starts for Michigan in 2022 and registered 20 tackles and broke up four passes.

Ryan Jones, TE, ECU

Jones transferred to ECU from Oklahoma and in two seasons with the Pirates, he recorded 78 receptions for 855 yards and nine touchdowns. He was also second-team all-conference in 2021 and was someone that had been on the radar of NFL scouts.

For more Giants coverage, visit amNY Sports